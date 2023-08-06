Damage in Burgh Road after crash in early hours

Two vehicles have been left damaged in Lerwick’s Burgh Road after they were crashed into in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police Scotland said that a vehicle had hit into the two parked vehicles at around 1.50am.

The two damaged vehicles were seen with police tape around them later in the morning.

Police said one vehicle had already been recovered from the scene and arrangements had been made for the others to be removed.

“Enquiries are ongoing,” Police Scotland added.