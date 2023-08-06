UPDATED: Damage in Burgh Road after crash in early hours

A 41-year-old man has been arrested after two vehicles in Lerwick’s Burgh Road were damaged in the early hours of Sunday morning.

He has been charged with road traffic offences and reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

Police Scotland said that a vehicle had hit into the two parked vehicles at around 1.50am.

The two damaged vehicles were seen with police tape around them later on Sunday morning.

Both were later removed from the scene.