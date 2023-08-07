Ness Engineering gets cash boost for net zero welfare unit project

Photo: Brian Gray

Ness Engineering has been given a cash boost from Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) for a project which provides green welfare units to construction sites.

The Sumburgh-based company is looking to reduce carbon emissions by providing units which are not powered by diesel generators.

Four units – which contain a canteen, toilets and a rest area – have been bought as a pilot project for the Viking Energy windfarm.

And HIE has given Ness Engineering £86,625 to support its emission-reducing goal.

The new units contain solar panels and lithium-ion battery storage, as well as water recycling.

HIE’s senior development manager in Shetland, George Irvine, said the project takes Ness Engineering in “a more sustainable and environmental direction”.

“We’re delighted to support this initiative and look forward to continuing working with Ness as the project develops,” he said.

Ness Engineering managing director Alistair Leslie said the CO2 savings for the year through the units “should be significant”.

“Initial data from the units’ power and water use since installation on-site in April looks very promising,” he added.