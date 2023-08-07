People urged to check voter information

People have been reminded to check they are eligible to vote in any upcoming elections.

Letters were sent out by the electoral registration officer last week asking people to check their details or risk losing their vote.

Electoral Commission research found that recent home movers are less likely to be registered than those who have lived at the same address for a long time.

Orkney and Shetland electoral registration officer Robert Eunson encouraged people to ensure their details were up to date.

“To make sure you don’t lose your say at upcoming elections, simply follow the instructions sent to you,” he said.

“If you’re not currently registered, your name will not appear in the correspondence we send.”

Voter details can be updated through the Register to vote website.