Scalloway woman celebrates ‘biggest achievement’ after heart attack

Chloe Irvine August 7, 2023 0
Angie Blades (on the right) with her friend Steph Marie on her walk from Burra to Scalloway. 

A woman has completed her “biggest achievement” after suffering a major heart attack that left her with permanent complications.

Angie Blades, 53, from Scalloway, was once “always on the go” and worked at Scalloway Meat Company before starting her dream career in social care.

However, her life completely changed when she suffered a near-fatal heart attack in May last year.

“The doctors said I was lucky to be here. I shouldn’t have made it because of how it serious it was.

“I did pull through, but I’ve got damage to the left side, it doesn’t pump blood out properly. I’ve been diagnosed with heart failure as well, and I haven’t been able to work since.

“It’s never going to heal, one day it will just give up,” she said.

Now, she has taken a major step,  by walking  from the Burra bridge to Scalloway with her friend Steph Marie. 

She described the experience as her “biggest achievement” since the heart attack changed her life.

The money they raise on the walk will go towards the British Heart Foundation who have supported Ms Blades since her heart attack.

Steph Marie and Angie Blades holding up the British Heart Foundation sign on their walk from Burra to Scalloway. 
Ms Blades wished to thank her neighbours and friends who she “relies on” and Steph as he “wouldn’t have been able” to do the walk without her. 

Donations to Angie’s fundraiser can be made through her JustGiving page here 

Read the full story in this week’s Shetland Times. 

