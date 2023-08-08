Keith elected vice-president of national fishing federation

Sheila Keith (right) is the new vice-president of the Scottish Fishermen's Federation.

Sheila Keith has been elected as the new vice-president of the Scottish Fishermen’s Federation (SFF).

Mrs Keith, who is an executive officer at Shetland Fishermen’s Association, will be accompanied by Orkney’s Hannah Fennell – who is taking over from Ian Gatt as president.

She said she was “delighted” to take over the vice-president role on the national federation.

“Many challenges lie ahead for an industry that deserves more recognition for the hard work that goes into to putting healthy and climate-friendly food on our tables,” Mrs Keith said.

“I look forward to working with the SFF staff and members to ensure the issues confronted by the industry are dealt with to help build a viable and sustainable future for the Scottish fleet.”

SFF chief executive Elspeth Macdonald said: “It’s a great pleasure to welcome Hannah and Sheila into their new roles, and I look forward to working with them as we represent our members’ interests and promote this great industry.”