Shetland exam results below national average 

The higher and advanced higher results for Shetland are both below the national average and are lower than last year’s figures.

This year, the A-C pass rate for higher in Shetland was 76.7 per cent compared to 79.5 per cent last year and the national average for 2023 is 77.1 per cent.

The Shetland A-C pass rate for advanced higher this year stands at 76.7 per cent while this figure was 79.5 per cent last year and the current national average is 78.9 per cent.

However, the A-C pass rate for National 5 is higher than the national average which is 78.8 per cent, while Shetland pupils had 82 per cent, though this is a decrease from last year when the figure was 86.6 per cent.

Pupils may appeal if any of their grades don’t seem right or if they have not performed as well as the school had expected.

Appeals can be made directly to the SQA, but they are encouraged to speak to their school to determine whether the estimate and alternative assessment evidence can support an appeal.

Various helplines are available to pupils receiving exam results today:

• SQA Candidate Advice – 0345 279 1000

• Skills Development Scotland’s Results – 0808 100 8000

• UCAS – 0371 468 0468

