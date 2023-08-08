Headlines News

Tent blows down at Cunningsburgh showground

Preparations for the Cunningsburgh Show have suffered a last-minute glitch.

The wind has blown down the show’s marquee, snapping one of the three poles in the process.

The large tent is normally used to house trade stands during the show, which is due to take place tomorrow [Wednesday].

Organisers are appealing to anyone who may be able to provide a replacement pole.

It comes as a blow to the 20-strong team of volunteers who were helping to set up for the show.

President Alex Dodge said the incident happened at around 1pm.

“The wind has blown down the big marquee,” she said.

“We’re still assessing the situation. One of the poles has snapped.

“The trade stands are in there, but it’s completely down.

“There was nobody in it at the time, and no-one has been hurt.”

Mrs Dodge said the priority now was to source another pole, and wondered if any of the other show committees may be able to provide one.

“It’s an absolute spanner in the works.”

