Foot passengers only on Fetlar ferry amid linkspan replacement 

Ferry crossings to and from Fetlar will be for foot passengers only while the linkspan at Hamars Ness ferry terminal is replaced.

The council will carry out the maintenance from 7.45pm on Thursday 7th September until 6am on Tuesday 12th September.

During this time, the service to and from Fetlar will operate for foot passengers only with access provided via gangway from the vessel to quayside in Fetlar.

An alternative timetable will operate on Bluemull Sound during this period, which will be published at the beginning of the week starting on the 21st August.

On Thursday 7th September, the last service to take vehicles out of Fetlar will be the 7.40pm sailing to Gutcher.

The last service to take vehicles into Fetlar via Unst will be the 7.05pm sailing from Belmont; and the last service to take vehicles into Fetlar directly from Yell will be the 4.55pm hrs sailing from Gutcher.

While work gets underway, those with restricted mobility may not be able to safely board and disembark the vessel using the gangway at Fetlar.

Anyone with restricted mobility who need to travel during this time are advised to contact ferry services on 01595 744200 to discuss this before travelling.