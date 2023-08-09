News

August 9, 2023
Wishart calls on NorthLink to bring back shared cabins

MSP Beatrice Wishart has urged NorthLink to look at how it can increase the number of berths aboard its ferries.

In a letter to transport minister Fiona Hyslop, Ms Wishart has also called for a return to shared cabins and asked for any new ferries to ditch pods in favour of more berths.

The calls come after a survey co-ordinated by the Liberal Democrat MSP saw over 1,000 responses about passengers experiences with NorthLink.

Over 350 comments either related to the need for more cabins or for the return of shared cabins, she said.

Comments included concern for safety due to the lack of privacy in pod rooms, and people being unable to book cabins with their new-born children.

“I don’t think anyone would believe it unreasonable to seek a place to lie flat on a fourteen-hour trip where you hope to get some sleep,” Ms Wishart said.

“People very often tell me that if they have tried a pod once they don’t want to experience them again.

“While I understand the offer on board of a range of options there is a clear call from passengers about increasing capacity for more berths in cabins.”

She said she would like to see a return to shared cabins, and the lack of the option to book one was an issue “frequently raised” with her.

