Cunningsburgh Show a breeze

Shetland Times August 10, 2023 0
Lots of people attended the Cunningsburgh Show to see the animals on display. Photo: Cunningsburgh Show.

Cunningsburgh Show was a breeze despite the wind threatening to cause havoc in the build up.

The annual agricultural show went ahead yesterday (Wednesday) despite some issues the committee and volunteers had in preparing the event.

Heavy wind had caused the main tent to fall down and there had also been issues with rosettes and with judges making the journey.

However, show president Alex Dodge hailed it as a success after a good turn out.

Ms Dodge said: “There’s a long list of things that haven’t gone well this year but we have still got a show on and folks seemed to be enjoying themselves.”

She also thanked the committee and volunteers for their hard work to prepare the event.

