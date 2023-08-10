Harry’s given green light to build three flats in department store

Harry’s in Lerwick has been granted planning permission to build three two-bedroom flats in the historic department store.

The family owners of the building applied for permission late last year to scale back on their floor space to make way for the flats.

Council planners approved the project yesterday (Wednesday).

The two-bedroom flats will be built across the second and third floors of the building, with plans lodged for the work highlighting the “increasing pressures” felt by businesses.

It said Harry’s needs to “diversify” in order to safeguard its future.

One of the flats would be over two storeys, while the others would be contained to one floor each – with all three intended for medium to long-term rent.