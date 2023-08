In this week’s (Friday, 11th August) edition of The Shetland Times:

• Man faces likely prison sentence after chopping friend’s finger off

• Reassurances made over exam results

• Paedophile placed under sexual harm prevention order

• Calls made for shared cabins return

• Husband carries out final gesture for his late wife

• Shetland MP meets ministry of defence over Russian vessels

• SPORT: Spurs on the brink of league title