Walls Show welcomes visitors

A prize winning ram at the Walls Show.

Sunshine graced the Walls Show today (Saturday) which proved to be a as popular as ever with crowds flocking from all over Shetland.

With different attractions at the westside agricultural show, including teas, inflatables and food and drink, entries for a variety of categories were judged.

An impressive range of cattle, sheep, wool and vegetables among other categories were on display for the judges.

