Walls Show welcomes visitors

August 12, 2023 0
A prize winning ram at the Walls Show.

Sunshine graced the Walls Show today (Saturday) which proved to be a as popular as ever with crowds flocking from all over Shetland.

With different attractions at the westside agricultural show, including teas, inflatables and food and drink, entries for a variety of categories were judged. 

An impressive range of cattle, sheep, wool and vegetables among other categories were on display for the judges.

For more on the Walls Show pick up next week’s edition of The Shetland Times.

