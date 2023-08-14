Russian bombers intercepted by RAF north of Shetland

Two Russian long-range bombers have been intercepted by RAF Typhoon fighters north of Shetland this morning (Monday).

The Typhoon jets were scrambled from RAF Lossiemouth after the Russian aircraft – used for reconnaissance – were detected entering UK airspace.

Armed Forces minister James Heappey said the jets were launched to “counter any potential threat” offered by the Russian planes.

A Voyager tanker was also scrambled and remained airborne for the duration of the mission to offer air-to-air refuelling.

The RAF said that the alarm for the scramble had happened in the early hours of the morning.

The Typhoon jets stayed with the Russian aircraft until they left the UK area of interest.