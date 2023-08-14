News

Russian bombers intercepted by RAF north of Shetland

August 14, 2023 0
Russian bombers intercepted by RAF north of Shetland

Two Russian long-range bombers have been intercepted by RAF Typhoon fighters north of Shetland this morning (Monday).

The Typhoon jets were scrambled from RAF Lossiemouth after the Russian aircraft – used for reconnaissance – were detected entering UK airspace.

Armed Forces minister James Heappey said the jets were launched to “counter any potential threat” offered by the Russian planes.

A Voyager tanker was also scrambled and remained airborne for the duration of the mission to offer air-to-air refuelling.

The RAF said that the alarm for the scramble had happened in the early hours of the morning.

The Typhoon jets stayed with the Russian aircraft until they left the UK area of interest.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.