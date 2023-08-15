Bailed man ordered not to enter Shetland

Lerwick Sheriff Court.

A 50-year-old man has been ordered not to enter Shetland – unless for court appearances or legal consultation – after being released on bail.

Richard Seadon, of Barwell, England, appeared via video-link to deny eight charges at Lerwick Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

He is accused of injuring two police constables, failing to give details when asked and driving while disqualified and uninsured.

Seadon is also accused of failing to provide a breath sample, with the offences alleged to have taken place on 14th April this year at the NorthLink ferry terminal in Lerwick and at the Lerwick Police Station.

Defence agent Tommy Allan entered a not guilty plea on his behalf to all of the charges.

He was released on bail but ordered not to enter Shetland unless he is appearing at Lerwick Sheriff Court or taking legal consultation.

His trial was set for 21st December.