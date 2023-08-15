News

Historic Brough Lodge sold for £30,000

Kevin Craigens August 15, 2023 0
Brough Lodge was sold for £30,000.

The historic Brough Lodge in Fetlar has been sold to a European heritage group for £30,000.

The European Heritage Project, which is run by Peter Löw, bought the lodge and has projects with historic buildings in places such as Bavaria, Venice and South Africa.

The 19th-century building in Fetlar was put on the market last year, in the hope of attracting a philanthropic investor keen to revitalise the area.

After a flurry of national media attention, the Brough Lodge Trust announced there had been interest in the historic building.

And the trust announced today (Tuesday) that the lodge, constructed by Arthur Nicolson in 1825, will now change hands.

Brough Lodge Trust chairman Pierre Cambillard said: “From the outset, trustees have seen restoration of the building as a way of turning what many have understandably seen as a historical liability into a positive asset for an island that has faced many challenges.”

An asking price of £30,000 was set to buy the lodge and the grounds, but it was believed that as much as £12 million of investment was needed to restore the lodge to its former glory.

The European Heritage Project has restored historic sites such as castles, monasteries and palaces in the past, with 10 of these since being classed as UNESCO world heritage sites.

