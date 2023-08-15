Fishing and Marine News

Scottish government plans to track small fishing boats

Stock image of fishing vessels. Photo: Ivan Reid.

Small fishing vessels could be tracked under new sustainability proposals from the Scottish government to help replenish marine life. 

The proposals set out that vessels under 12-metres would be required to be fitted with new tracking devices wherever they operate, and by all vessels of that size when they operate in Scottish waters.

The government said this would prove the commitment to sustainable fishing and that they are working within the law. 

Environment minister Gillian Martin said this is the next step in ensuring a blue economy that “benefits our communities, economy and environment”.

“Government, industry and communities all have a shared interest and commitment to a healthy marine environment,” she said.

“Open dialogue and constructive working of the sort that has helped to develop these proposals will ensure that we benefit from the expertise of the fishing industry. 

“Cooperation and co-management will ensure that both Scotland’s fishing industry and our marine environment can thrive sustainably.”

The government also published outcomes from two other consultations which would introduce remote electric monitoring (REM) to large pelagic fishing vessels and new measures to avoid catching “sensitive” marine species.

