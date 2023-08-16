Fixed links funding may need to come from private source says Transport minister

Transport minister Fiona Hyslop at NorthLink ferry terminal this afternoon. Photo: Chloe Irvine

Funds for fixed links may need to be found through private enterprise according to the transport minister who has been visiting Shetland.

As talks surrounding fixed links for the outer isles are set to get underway next week, Fiona Hyslop was unable to give any assurance of government investment.

She told The Shetland Times: “Clearly Shetland Islands Council are responsible for inter-island connectivity, I know they’re looking at what’s possible.

“I’m very interested in what they have to say, but in terms of the leverage of funding, the range of what can be done is limited.

“These are long-term projects [so we need to think about] how you might be able to access investment from private sources.”