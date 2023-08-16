News

Mid Yell building to be demolished, councillors decide

Shetland Times August 16, 2023 1
Mid Yell building to be demolished, councillors decide

The owner of Linkshouse in Mid Yell has been given permission to demolish the building after councillors rejected recommendations to save it.

At a council planning meeting today (Wednesday), councillors heard the arguments for and against the proposed demolition of the ex-merchant’s house.

Lindsay Laurenson applied for permission to knock the house down on grounds of public safety, but council officials had said the application should be refused because there were other options that could be taken.

Stewart Douglas, director of construction firm SSD, said on behalf of the Mr Laurenson that everyone could agree it was a shame that “a building of historical importance” could be demolished.

But Mr Douglas added: “Public safety must take precedence”.

Council officials and Historical Environment Scotland (HES) voiced concerns about the application and the lack of detail within the application for future use of the grounds after demolition.

In the recommendation to the council, it was accepted the building was in a “poor state of repair”.

But the report said the building — which dates back to the 1770s — was important historically.

HES argued that despite the safety concerns a case to improve the building and make better use of it was still a “viable” option.

SIC convener Andrea Manson said there was “not a great deal of choice” but to reject the officials’ recommendation and grant permission to Mr Laurenson for demolition.

“It’s not so much if it falls down, but when it falls down,” Ms Manson said.

Councillors agreed to grant Mr Laurenson permission to demolish the building.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

ONE COMMENT

Add Your Comment

  • Bob Segal

    • August 16th, 2023 13:59

    How many people, that live in Shetland still use Peat for heating?

    REPLY

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Shetland Times

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Shetland Times

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.