Shetland Arts to offer 15 staff voluntary redundancy

Shetland Arts has said it will offer a small group of staff voluntary redundancy due to its “current financial situation”.

Fifteen staff at office and manager level are being offered this, “to avoid the need for compulsory redundancies”.

Shetland Arts said its commercial income had not returned to pre-Covid levels, and that emergency funding had ended – with costs “continuing to escalate”.

“This reduction in commercial income and increasing costs means that the organisation needs to make savings,” the trust said.

Total savings of around £318,000 need to be made, with around half of those savings found already.