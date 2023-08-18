Final turbine installed at Viking windfarm

The final turbine has been installed at the Viking Energy windfarm, in another major step towards the completion of the project.

The 103rd and final turbine was completed late on Thursday night in the northeast section of the windfarm.

Installation of the turbines started in February, with the project taking just over six months to complete.

Viking said the turbine installation was completed “well ahead of schedule”, and had been due to be completed in the autumn.

SSE Renewables’ onshore renewables construction director Heather Donald said these “key milestones” showed the good progress they were now making.

“The weather in Shetland has been challenging at times, so achieving the installation of the final turbine ahead of schedule is testament to the hard work and commitment of those involved.”