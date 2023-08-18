News

Final turbine installed at Viking windfarm

August 18, 2023 0
Final turbine installed at Viking windfarm

The final turbine has been installed at the Viking Energy windfarm, in another major step towards the completion of the project.

The 103rd and final turbine was completed late on Thursday night in the northeast section of the windfarm.

Installation of the turbines started in February, with the project taking just over six months to complete.

Viking said the turbine installation was completed “well ahead of schedule”, and had been due to be completed in the autumn.

Turbine installation commenced in February 2023 and in just over six months the team has safely and successfully installed all 103 turbines on site.

Over the last month, the project has progressed at an impressive pace. The final turbine installation was completed well ahead of schedule, as the original installation programme had been due to complete in autumn 2023.

SSE Renewables’ onshore renewables construction director Heather Donald said these “key milestones” showed the good progress they were now making.

“The weather in Shetland has been challenging at times, so achieving the installation of the final turbine ahead of schedule is testament to the hard work and commitment of those involved.”

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.