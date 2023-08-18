Headlines News

In this week’s Shetland Times

In this week’s (Friday, 18th August) edition of The Shetland Times:

  • Fixed links may need private investment, government minister says.
  • A Lerwick youth club could be forced to close down permanently without new volunteers.
  • A councillor is set to swim to Bressay parkrun in an effort to raise money for charity.
  • Dunrossness kirk is back on the market after a failed community bid.
  • EXCLUSIVE – A Brae teen is whisked away on an isles tour by visiting nurses.
  • Skipper welcomes government’s new monitoring system proposals for fishermen.
  • SPORT: Latest football reports including Spurs’ treble bid after securing the league title.
  • SPORT: Sprint triathlon results as Lynsey Henderson secures birthday trophy.
