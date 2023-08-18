In this week’s Shetland Times
In this week’s (Friday, 18th August) edition of The Shetland Times:
- Fixed links may need private investment, government minister says.
- A Lerwick youth club could be forced to close down permanently without new volunteers.
- A councillor is set to swim to Bressay parkrun in an effort to raise money for charity.
- Dunrossness kirk is back on the market after a failed community bid.
- EXCLUSIVE – A Brae teen is whisked away on an isles tour by visiting nurses.
- Skipper welcomes government’s new monitoring system proposals for fishermen.
- SPORT: Latest football reports including Spurs’ treble bid after securing the league title.
- SPORT: Sprint triathlon results as Lynsey Henderson secures birthday trophy.
