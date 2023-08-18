SaxaVord Spaceport says project ‘firmly on track’

SaxaVord Spaceport. Photo: Shetland Flyer.

The spaceport in Unst is “firmly on track”, SaxaVord Spaceport has said in a brief statement.

It comes after the company said construction workers had been given time off because the project was so far ahead of schedule.

In a short statement today (Friday), SaxaVord said they fully expect to receive their licence from the Civil Aviation Authority in the coming weeks.

SaxaVord Spaceport said: “SaxaVord continues to have excellent dialogue with the authorities and is fully expecting to receiving its spaceport licence very soon from the Civil Aviation Authority.

“We are looking forward to hosting vertical rocket launches in the coming months.”

