News

SaxaVord Spaceport says project ‘firmly on track’

Shetland Times August 18, 2023 0
SaxaVord Spaceport says project ‘firmly on track’
SaxaVord Spaceport. Photo: Shetland Flyer. 

The spaceport in Unst is “firmly on track”, SaxaVord Spaceport has said in a brief statement.

It comes after the company said construction workers had been given time off because the project was so far ahead of schedule.

In a short statement today (Friday), SaxaVord said they fully expect to receive their licence from the Civil Aviation Authority in the coming weeks.

SaxaVord Spaceport said: “SaxaVord continues to have excellent dialogue with the authorities and is fully expecting to receiving its spaceport licence very soon from the Civil Aviation Authority.

“We are looking forward to hosting vertical rocket launches in the coming months.”

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Shetland Times

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Shetland Times

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.