Islesburgh Youth Club at risk of closure

Children could be permanently left without a youth club unless more parents step forward as volunteers to help run it.

That is the warning from the chairwoman of Islesburgh Youth Club Laurie Goodlad, who says the youth club could permanently close.

Around 100 children between P4 and P7 attended the popular venue every Wednesday evening, with youngsters having access to arts and crafts, a pool table, and a games hall – as well as outdoor space to play.

However, the shortfall of volunteers recently forced the club to close its doors.

Now, a final meeting is due to be held with the aim of saving the club.

“I find it really disappointing and shocking that in a place with a population like Lerwick with the two biggest primary schools, we can’t single together a committee to run it,” Ms Goodlad told The Shetland Times.

She stressed that parents can no longer live in the mindset that someone else will be there to do the work.

“I don’t know what else we can do. We have the Islesburgh Youth Club Facebook page which all the parents are on and we send out emails with updates about the club.

“I don’t know if we just live in a world today where everybody thinks somebody else will do it, but that somebody else doesn’t exist.”

The final annual general meeting will be held at the club on Wednesday (23rd) from 6.30pm.

Read the full story in this week’s Shetland Times.