Southend clinch third Parish Cup on penalties

Southend United have lifted the Viking Parish Cup for the third time after beating Whalsay on penalties.

The final, played at the Gilbertson Park on Saturday afternoon in driving rain and strong gales, had ended 0-0 after 90 minutes in a game unsurprisingly low on moments of magic.

And after another half-hour of extra-time neither side were able to find the decisive goal, meaning the match had to be settled by penalties.

Southend keeper Kern Duncan saved spot-kicks from Whalsay’s Scott Johnson and Robbie Sandison, giving Liam Flaws the chance to win the cup for his side.

He fired the penalty high into the net to spark wild Southend celebrations.

It is their second Parish Cup win in five years, after previously waiting 37 years to lift the trophy.