RAF veteran visits Shetland on 2,500 mile journey

Stuart Stirrat with his RAFA mascot at Sumburgh Head today

RAF veteran Stuart Stirrat has been visiting Shetland as part of his 2,500 mile motorbike journey across 60 locations to raise funds for the Royal Airforce Association (RAFA).

Mr Stirrat, who retired in April, arrived on Friday and is set to leave tonight (Sunday) on the NorthLink after travelling as far north as Unst to as far south as Sumburgh Head.

During his time, he was able to soak up the culture and wildlife of Shetland, as well as meet other veterans who shared their remarkable stories.

“This has been my first time in Shetland, I’ve been hearing local stories first-hand from people involved [with the RAF] so that’s been fantastic.

“It has been brilliant to do a mix of tourism and meeting people in Shetland and experience it for the first time, there’s also a lot of different wildlife which has been fabulous to see,” he said.

Donations to Mr Stirrat’s fundraiser can be made here.

Read the full story in next week’s Shetland Times.