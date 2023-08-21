News Sport

Badminton season kicks off with seniors sessions

Liam Flaws returns the shuttlecock alongside doubles partner Kylie Wood. Photo: Kevin Jones

The badminton season gets under way tonight (Monday), with two seniors nights starting off the campaign.

The first night of the new season is at the Clickimin from 8-10pm tonight, with the second seniors night from 6-8pm at the Brae games hall on Wednesday.

Shetland Badminton Association president Rory Irvine said they were hoping for a good attendance and were encouraging new, old and current players to come along and get the season off to a good start.

The association are also hoping to organise more courses to get volunteers and parents to help with training and competitions.

“We are looking towards getting more clubs established to give juniors an opportunity to play more badminton, as well as recreational players,” Irvine said.

Players are encouraged to check the Shetland Badminton Association Facebook page for updates through the season.

