Shock as football inter-county unexpectedly cancelled

Ryan Nicolson August 21, 2023 0
Shetland's football squad before Sunday's match against Ynys Mon. Photo: Kevin Jones

Saturday’s inter-county football match between Shetland and Orkney has been cancelled, the Shetland Football Association (SFA) has said.

The SFA wrote on Facebook on Monday night that they were “somewhat shocked” to be told Orkney would not be sending a team north for the fixture.

The two teams had been due to meet at 3pm on Saturday at the Gilbertson Park, after the game was postponed in July when Orkney could not fly north due to fog.

But now it is “unlikely the fixture will be played this year,” the SFA said.

Shetland won the fixture 8-0 last year to set a new Milne Cup record win.

