Spurs complete unbeaten league season with big win over Thistle

Spurs captain Haydn Jamieson receives the league trophy from David Georgeson of sponsors Ocean Kinetics. Photo: Brian Gray

Lerwick Spurs have gone the full Ocean Kinetics Premier League season undefeated after thrashing Thistle before lifting the league title.

The Milkbags opened the scoring through Lewis Harkness before a stunner from Josh Carroll shortly after put them 2-0 up.

Another goal from Harkness followed along with strikes from Zak Carroll and Lewis Barclay, and Connor Grant scored direct from a corner to round off a 6-0 win over the Jags.

Spurs finish the season with 10 wins and two draws from their 12 league games.

They can now round off a superb season by making it a treble, if they can overcome Ness United in the GTS County Shield final on Saturday 2nd September.