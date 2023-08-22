Third time lucky as senior inter-county moved to mid-September

The senior football inter-county is set to finally be played – in mid-September.

Shetland Football Association (SFA) announced the game has been moved to Saturday 16th September, after it was revealed on Monday night the game would not go ahead this Saturday as planned.

The game had previously been postponed in late July after Orkney were unable to get to Shetland.

The SFA said it was “deeply indebted to the council” for keeping the Gilbertson Park pitch open a week later for the game to go ahead.