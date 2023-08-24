Renowned author Sinclair dies

Well-known author Douglas M Sinclair, who has written a number of books on Shetland history, died on Sunday.

His books include Old Lerwick: Lanes and Lodberries, Old Lerwick: People and Places, From Honky Tonks to Helicopters and A Glimpse of Lerwick’s Waterfront History.

Friend and archivist Brian Smith told The Shetland Times that Mr Sinclair was a “determined” researcher.

“[Douglas] was a frequent user of the archive for the history of Lerwick,” Mr Smith said.

“He was determined to get the true facts about everything he was investigating.”

The historian and author was born in Nice Court (now Hayfield Court) in 1943, and worked with the NHS in Aberdeen, he later returned to Lerwick to work with the health board.