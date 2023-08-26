Family fun at fire station open day
Scores of families joined firefighters for a fun day out.
The Lerwick Fire and Ambulance Open Day kicked off this morning (Saturday) featuring a whole host of activities for all to enjoy.
With the weather improving, visitors to the Lerwick Community Fie Station were able to take part in a wide range of games, including “dook the firefighter”.
There was also a smoke chamber, a barbecue and raffle with many prizes.
The event runs until 4pm.
