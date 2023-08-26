Ferry terminal works postponed due to ‘unforeseen delays’

Harmarsness ferry terminal in Fetlar. Photo: SIC.

Ferry terminal works have been postponed due to “unforeseen delays”.

The SIC had planned to start linkspan replacement works at Hamarsness in Feltar on Thursday, 7th September, but alternative dates are now being sought.

The normal ferry timetable will continue to operate on Bluemull Sound around that time, without any changes.

The council said: “Alternative dates for this work to take place are being explored and will be announced later.”