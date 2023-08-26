Moraig takes the plunge and raises £1,500

Moraig Lyall comes ashore in Bressay.

A parkrun regular’s “crazy idea” to mark her 100th outing has raised £1,500 for charity.

Moraig Lyall took the plunge this morning (Saturday) to make the kilometre long swim to Bressay for the event.

Initially hoping to raise £1,000 for Alzheimer Scotland, she has already smashed the total – with her fundraising page still open for more donations.

Posting on Facebook after completing the swim, Mrs Lyall said: “Thanks to everyone for the support especially Brian and Hakki Valerie Spence for escorting me with their boat, Arwed, Ann Thomson, Martin Henderson Mandy Phillips and Susan Linklater for coming to see me off, Edina Széles for meeting me at the other side, Carol Ann Jamieson and Mandy for loan of kit, Ryan Leith for advice and encouragement, LPA for letting me do it in between the harbour traffic and Norrie Lyall for putting up with my mad schemes.

“It’s really appreciated! Special thanks to everyone who has donated to Alzheimer’s.”

Mrs Lyall, who is a Shetland Central councillor and chairwoman of the SIC’s environment and transport committee, said she came up with “crazy idea” to mark her 100th Bressay Parkrun.

On her JustGiving page she said: “Although I’m a reasonably competent swimmer it will be a real challenge for me who is more often found walking or running.”

Mrs Lyall chose to support Alzheimer Scotland after witnessing the impact of the disease on her mother-in-law, as well as from her time working in a care home.

She also helps to run Cuppas@Quoys, the community café at Quoys Baptist Church, which has partnered with local Alzheimer Scotland branch.

Visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/moraig-lyall-1692044239420 to donate.