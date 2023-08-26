Schools face closure after staff vote for strikes

School staff have voted to strike over pay in the largest ever union ballot.

Unison announced yesterday (Friday) that Shetland was among 24 Scottish local authorities where staff had agreed industrial action.

According to the ballot result, more than 90 per cent of Shetland members voted with a turn out of 59 per cent.

The union said it would mean mass closures across the country.

Its local government committee will meet next week to take the next steps to prepare for industrial action, which is likely to take place in early autumn.

The vote took place after employer body Cosla offered all council workers a five per cent rise, with a further increase dependent on salary from January next year.

Unison Scottish secretary Lilian Macer said: “This is Unison’s strongest ever strike mandate in local government, which shows the level of anger felt by staff.

“The union will do everything possible to get back around the table with Cosla to resolve this dispute.

“School staff would prefer to be in school working with children, not on picket lines and closing dozens of schools.

“But the Scottish government and Cosla should be in no doubt about the determination of school staff and they’ll do what it takes to get an improved pay deal for all local government workers.

Cosla was meeting yesterday to decide its response.