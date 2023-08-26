Ships add colour to Lerwick Harbour

The Dutch cruise ship Nieuw Statendam anchored in Lerwick Harbour, with the Statsraad Lehmkuhl berthed at Victoria Pier, with Hebridean Princess in the background.

Lerwick Harbour was busy once again today (Saturday) – just weeks after the Tall Ships Races – following the arrival of two cruise ships and the return of the Statsraad Lehmkuhl sail training ship.

The popular Norwegian ship was berthed at Victoria Pier, alongside the cruise ship Hebridean Princess.

Anchored nearby was the massive Dutch-registered cruise ship Nieuw Statendam.

Passengers from the cruise ships were enjoying a day of sunshine, with many taking in coach tours to locations across the isles.