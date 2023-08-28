News

Pedestrian in serious condition after incident involving a car 

August 28, 2023 0
Pedestrian in serious condition after incident involving a car 
South Road opposite Sandveien, Lerwick. Photo: Google Maps 

A pedestrian was taken to hospital after a road accident in Sandveien, Lerwick, in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police said that the incident on South Road was reported at 0.55am on Sunday with the male pedestrian remaining in hospital in a “serious but stable” condition.

The male driver of the car was not injured and the road is open.

A police spokeswoman confirmed inquires were ongoing into this incident.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.