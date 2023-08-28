Pedestrian in serious condition after incident involving a car 

South Road opposite Sandveien, Lerwick. Photo: Google Maps

A pedestrian was taken to hospital after a road accident in Sandveien, Lerwick, in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police said that the incident on South Road was reported at 0.55am on Sunday with the male pedestrian remaining in hospital in a “serious but stable” condition.

The male driver of the car was not injured and the road is open.

A police spokeswoman confirmed inquires were ongoing into this incident.