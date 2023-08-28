News

Technical issues cause delays to flights

Kevin Craigens August 28, 2023 0
Technical issues cause delays to flights
Passengers can expect delays at airports across the country including Sumburgh Airport. Photo: Dave Donaldson

Loganair said there will be delays expected on flights today (Monday) as a result of a technical issue with air traffic control systems. 

The National Air Traffic Services confirmed it was experiencing difficulties and had implemented restrictions on traffic flow across the UK.

In a statement released on Twitter, Loganair said: “Delays and disruption are expected throughout the day for all airlines. 

“Under these circumstances, Loganair is offering passengers travelling today the opportunity to rebook within the next 48 hours, free of charge, where there is a seat available.”

The National Air Traffic Services reiterated that “UK airspace was not closed” and the restrictions were in place for safety.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Kevin Craigens

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Kevin Craigens

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.