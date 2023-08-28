Technical issues cause delays to flights

Passengers can expect delays at airports across the country including Sumburgh Airport. Photo: Dave Donaldson

Loganair said there will be delays expected on flights today (Monday) as a result of a technical issue with air traffic control systems.

The National Air Traffic Services confirmed it was experiencing difficulties and had implemented restrictions on traffic flow across the UK.

In a statement released on Twitter, Loganair said: “Delays and disruption are expected throughout the day for all airlines.

“Under these circumstances, Loganair is offering passengers travelling today the opportunity to rebook within the next 48 hours, free of charge, where there is a seat available.”

The National Air Traffic Services reiterated that “UK airspace was not closed” and the restrictions were in place for safety.