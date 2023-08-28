Thor retires after detecting more than £1m of drugs during nine year career

Thor and his National K-9 Memorial Medal. Photo: Police Scotland.

A retiring drugs dog has been praised after nine years of service in Shetland.

Thor has helped recovered more than £1m of drugs during his work with Dogs Against Drugs.

Police have wished him a “happy retirement” and praised his “amazing achievement”.

He has been presented with a National K-9 Memorial Medal for his service.

The Dogs Against Drugs website describes Thor as a “hard worker and faithful companion”.

He was the charity’s most senior and experienced search dog.