Thor retires after detecting more than £1m of drugs during nine year career
A retiring drugs dog has been praised after nine years of service in Shetland.
Thor has helped recovered more than £1m of drugs during his work with Dogs Against Drugs.
Police have wished him a “happy retirement” and praised his “amazing achievement”.
He has been presented with a National K-9 Memorial Medal for his service.
The Dogs Against Drugs website describes Thor as a “hard worker and faithful companion”.
He was the charity’s most senior and experienced search dog.
