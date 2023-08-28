Three from Kilmarnock face drugs charges

Three people from Kilmarnock have appeared in court charged with supplying drugs.

Samuel Duncan, 35, Cherie Cassidy, 36, and Daniel Cassidy, 34, all entered no plea when they appeared in private at Lerwick Sheriff Court today (Monday).

As well as facing drug charges, Duncan is alleged to have behaved in a threatening or abusive manner and breached a liberation condition.

Both he and Daniel Cassidy have also been charged with attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

The two men have been remanded in custody with their next court appearance scheduled to be held within eight days.

Cherie Cassidy was released on bail, with her next appearance date to be confirmed.