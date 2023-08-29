Cancer support group to open next month

Islesburgh Community Centre.

A new support group has been set up with hopes to ease the “overwhelming” feelings surrounding cancer diagnoses.

Clan Cancer Support at the Islesburgh Community Centre on the first Wednesday of each month.

Da Clan Yarns was set up to help reduce isolation for anyone in Shetland affected by a cancer diagnosis.

The group is intended for anyone who may be impacted by a cancer diagnosis and is not limited to cancer patients. Friends, family members and carers are also able to attend.

Clan’s area services coordinator Dorothy Jamieson said clients had found it helpful to chat about their experiences.

“Dealing with a cancer diagnosis can be overwhelming,” Ms Jamieson said.

“Da Clan Yarns was formed to provide a safe space in a non-medical environment for cancer patients, their carers, family and friends to promote mutual support and wellbeing amongst those attending and in doing that, we hope to reduce any feelings of isolation.”

She added that each session would have specially trained volunteers on hand for support.

The first of the sessions begins on Wednesday 6th September at 2pm.