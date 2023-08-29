Kitesurfer rescued from Scousburgh 

Spiggie beach. Photo: Ronnie Robertson.

Rescue teams were called to help a kitesurfer in difficulty in Scousburgh bay.

Coastguard teams received reports of a person in need of assistance yesterday (Monday) at around 2pm.

The Coastguard Rescue 151 helicopter attended along with the Sumburgh coastal rescue team (CRT), the fire service and Aith lifeboat.

The CRT rescued the kitesurfer from the water and confirmed he required no further assistance.

Meanwhile, a call came in at the same time of a person in need of medical attention on an installation 80 miles north-east of Sumburgh.

The Coastguard Rescue 900 helicopter collected the casualty and took them to the Clickimin emergency landing site where they were transferred into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service.