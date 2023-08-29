Massive cruise ship departs

The cruise ship Fantasia leaves Lerwick Harbour.

One of the largest cruise ships to visit Lerwick Harbour – with thousands on board – has departed after a day of sunshine in Shetland.

The MSC Fantasia is one of four massive ships belonging to MSC Cruises.

She is registered in Panama, has a 16,000 sq ft (1,500 m2) spa facility, four swimming pools, a 1,700-seater showlounge, a mini golf course, tennis and basketball court and has 1,637 passenger cabins.

The Fantasia in Lerwick Harbour. Photo: Dave Donaldson

Weighing 139,000 gross tons and more than 1,000 in length, she cost $550 million and entered service in 2008. She has 18 decks, 15 of them for passengers.

She left Lerwick Harbour this evening after spending the day in port, with thousands of visitors enjoying a sunny day travelling the islands. She is heading for Germany.