MCA roadshow opens to all tomorrow

The Shetland Fishermen's Association will host the roadshow at their offices in Lerwick.

A Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) roadshow will visit the Shetland Fishermen’s Association (SFA) tomorrow (Wednesday) evening to answer questions people may have about their work.

Members of the public have been invited to attend the SFA office to find out more about the work the MCA do and how that affects commercial fishermen.

The commercial fishing roadshow will cover topics such as technical requirements, medicals, survey, inspections, living and working conditions.

The roadshow will take place in the boardroom of the SFA, Lerwick at 5pm.