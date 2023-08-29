New volunteers join charitable trust board

Shetland Charitable Trust.

Shetland Charitable Trust (SCT) has appointed two new trustees, who will help shape plans for spending over the next five years.

Retired vet Jim Nicolson and solicitor Neil Risk join the trust as volunteer trustees after a recent recruitment process which also saw fisheries scientist Beth Mouat join in May.

Chairman Robert Leask hailed the “impressive array” of people involved in the organisation who will help direct the SCT over the next few years.

“Their combined talents will help the charitable trust develop to meet the needs of the community in the coming years,” Mr Leask said. “As we distribute the earnings from our investments to achieve the best possible outcomes for the community.”

The new trustees replace three who stood down recently: former chairman Andrew Cooper, Ian Napier and Ken Harrison.