Cadet headbutted taxi rank queue jumper

The assault happened at the taxi rank in Esplanade. Photo: Google

A merchant navy cadet who headbutted a taxi rank queue jumper has been fined £300.

Lewis Harkness, of Ham in Bressay, admitted assaulting the man in the early hours of 30th April.

Lerwick Sheriff Court heard today (Wednesday) how the 22-year-old had been in the Esplanade taxi rank when he “took exception” to the complainer jumping the queue.

Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie said Harkness assaulted the man “without any preamble”, knocking him to the ground and cutting his nose.

Defence agent Tommy Allan said “emotions run high” at taxi ranks when people jump the queue.

Mr Allan said his client disputed the assault happened without any preamble, likening the situation to “handbags at dawn”.

However, he said Harkness accepted he had assaulted the complainer as described in the charge.

The defence agent said Harkness had spoken to the complainer after the assault, claiming there was “no animosity” between the two men.

He said Harkness was a cadet looking to start work after completing his training and was keen to keep a clean record for foreign working visa purposes.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank fined him £300 to be paid in £50 monthly instalments.