Drink driver was ‘absolutely blootered’

An “absolutely blootered” drink driver who crashed his car has been fined £1,200.

Nils Smith, 61, was also handed a 20-month ban after admitting the offence at Lerwick Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

The court heard Smith, of Stakkafletts, Fetlar, had been “drinking heavily” at a work leaving do on 18th August.

Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie said Smith left the event in Unst, crashed into another vehicle on the A968 and came to rest in a nearby field.

Passers by came to his assistance and noticed he was “smelling strongly of drink”, the fiscal added.

The court heard how one onlooker described Smith as “absolutely blootered”.

“He could barely speak,” Mr MacKenzie said.

Police were called and took Smith back to Lerwick after he failed a roadside screening test.

Back at the police station, Smith was breathalysed and gave a reading almost six times over the limit – four hours after the crash happened.

Defence agent Tommy Allan said his client realised he would be disqualified but hoped he could keep his job at the Unst hatchery where he had worked for 20 years.

He said he would have to arrange transport in both Unst and Fetlar.

On the night in question, Mr Allan said Smith had “way too much to drink” at his colleague’s leaving do.

He said his client usually left the island before the pub even opened and was not accustomed to being out in Unst.

“Clearly he got this spectacularly wrong,” he added.

The defence agent said his Smith was keen to take a drink driver rehabilitation course, although he recognised it could be difficult to arrange while living in Fetlar.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank said his sentencing had taken into account the high alcohol reading and a previous conviction from several years ago.

Smith can have the driving ban reduced by a quarter if he takes the rehabilitation course.