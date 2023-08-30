Skydive raises thousands for charity

A Lerwick woman’s plan to raise money for charity took-off when she committed to skydiving.

Teresa Williamson, who twice was diagnosed with endometriosis, decided she was going to raise money for a charity that helps those with the condition by taking a leap of faith.

As of today (Wednesday), she had raised more than £3,500 for Endometriosis UK through her GoFundMe page Teresa’s Endometriosis Leap of Faith.

“You just go with the motions, you don’t think about it and switch off because of the adrenaline kicking in,” She said.

