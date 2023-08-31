Man arrested over road incident involving a car and pedestrian 

South Road opposite Sandveien, Lerwick. Photo: Google Maps

A 24-year old man has been been arrested and charged in connection with a road incident involving a car and a pedestrian at Sandveien, Lerwick.

Police have confirmed that the suspect has since been released on an undertaking and will appear in court at a later date.

The incident which took place on South Road was reported shortly before 1am on Sunday.

A 33-year old pedestrian was taken to hospital and was described as being in a “serious but stable” condition.