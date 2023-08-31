News

Man arrested over road incident involving a car and pedestrian 

August 31, 2023 0
Man arrested over road incident involving a car and pedestrian 
South Road opposite Sandveien, Lerwick. Photo: Google Maps 

A 24-year old man has been been arrested and charged in connection with a road incident involving a car and a pedestrian at Sandveien, Lerwick. 

Police have confirmed that the suspect has since been released on an undertaking and will appear in court at a later date.

The incident which took place on South Road was reported shortly before 1am on Sunday.

A 33-year old pedestrian was taken to hospital and was described as being in a “serious but stable” condition. 

 

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.